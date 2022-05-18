Amazing! Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee reveals the key factors behind her and Sandeep Sejwal's successful marriage

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry.

Having worked in several shows, she is currently one of the most popular actresses. With her portrayal of 'Nibedita Basu' in the iconic show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has not just given major saree draping inspirations to all the millennials but has also proved the mettle of her acting chops. There is no doubt that Pooja has come a long way, professionally and personally. The actress is loved and adored by her fans.

ALSO READ: MUST WATCH: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee takes her baby to her HOMETOWN; shares a glimpse of her daughter Sana’s FIRST FLIGHT!

On the personal front, Pooja Banerjee is married to her childhood friend and national-level swimmer, Sandeep Sejwal. They got married on February 28, 2017. Since then, they have given us numerous goals through their sizzling chemistry in their pictures and cutesy videos. They are also blessed with a child.

Pooja Banerjee, in an old interview with a leading media portal, opened up about the key factors behind her and Sandeep Sejwal's successful marriage. In a conversation with ETimes, Pooja Banerjee opened up about her marital life and revealed the key factors that she and her husband work on constantly to keep their married life healthy and sound. Pooja revealed she firmly believes that friendship comes first before attraction, trust, love and is also above everything else in a couple's relationship. She explained, "Trust, love and attraction - all of these things come secondary, but if there is friendship between a couple, then they tend to share and understand everything about each other."

The actress also shared that she has known Sandeep since she was in fourth standard. “In fact, we were friends for the longest period of time, after which we realized we can be life partners. Ever since I met him and we started dating, my mantra was very simple - honesty and sincerity."

During the interview, Pooja Banerjee revealed another key factor that is one of the prime reasons behind her successful and joyous marriage with her husband, Sandeep Sejwal. The Kumkum Bhagya actress said, "We respect each other's careers, and we support each other in our own way every day, and I feel that is the key to a successful marriage."

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee blessed with a baby girl

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODSHAADIS