Amazing! Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee reveals the key factors behind her and Sandeep Sejwal's successful marriage

Pooja Banerjee has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry. Having worked in several shows, she is currently one of the most popular actresses.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 13:28
Pooja-sandeep

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry.

Having worked in several shows, she is currently one of the most popular actresses. With her portrayal of 'Nibedita Basu' in the iconic show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has not just given major saree draping inspirations to all the millennials but has also proved the mettle of her acting chops. There is no doubt that Pooja has come a long way, professionally and personally. The actress is loved and adored by her fans.

ALSO READ: MUST WATCH: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee takes her baby to her HOMETOWN; shares a glimpse of her daughter Sana’s FIRST FLIGHT!

On the personal front, Pooja Banerjee is married to her childhood friend and national-level swimmer, Sandeep Sejwal. They got married on February 28, 2017. Since then, they have given us numerous goals through their sizzling chemistry in their pictures and cutesy videos. They are also blessed with a child.

Pooja Banerjee, in an old interview with a leading media portal, opened up about the key factors behind her and Sandeep Sejwal's successful marriage. In a conversation with ETimes, Pooja Banerjee opened up about her marital life and revealed the key factors that she and her husband work on constantly to keep their married life healthy and sound. Pooja revealed she firmly believes that friendship comes first before attraction, trust, love and is also above everything else in a couple's relationship. She explained, "Trust, love and attraction - all of these things come secondary, but if there is friendship between a couple, then they tend to share and understand everything about each other."

The actress also shared that she has known Sandeep since she was in fourth standard. “In fact, we were friends for the longest period of time, after which we realized we can be life partners. Ever since I met him and we started dating, my mantra was very simple - honesty and sincerity."

During the interview, Pooja Banerjee revealed another key factor that is one of the prime reasons behind her successful and joyous marriage with her husband, Sandeep Sejwal. The Kumkum Bhagya actress said, "We respect each other's careers, and we support each other in our own way every day, and I feel that is the key to a successful marriage."

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee blessed with a baby girl

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODSHAADIS

Pooja Banerjee Sandeep Sejwal Kasautii Zindagii Kay Nibedita Basu Kumkum Bhagya Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar social media Actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 13:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 fame Sagar Parekh roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa’s Kaisi Hai Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon. Yesterday, Parth...
OMG! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam finally cracked the clue, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Fashion face off! Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna were caught wearing the same outfit! Who looks more gorgeous?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima insulted by Maya, doesn’t take it offensively
MUMBAI: Garima doesn’t take it offensively and asks what she can do to help. Maya tells her to go check if Gungun is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti shows the love Anubhav has for her, Gungun shows how she loves Ranvijay
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
arjun-malika
Interesting! Lovebirds Malaika Arora to soon tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Latest Video