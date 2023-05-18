AMAZING! Meet Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma's NEW FRIEND on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI:Jay Soni has become everyone's favourite ever since he entered Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor is portraying the role of Abhinav Sharma in the long-running drama series.

The viewers are in love with his stellar performance in the show.

Jay has won several accolades for his performance and there is no stopping.

The ardent viewers of the show are loving how Jay's character is shaping up with time.

Jay is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing all the latest updates on social media.

The actor shares all the latest happenings from the sets with his fans keeping them curious.

Jay is one happy-go-lucky guy who shares a good bond with everyone on the sets.

The actor is seen having a great time with everyone.

But now, Jay seems to have found a new friend on the sets of the show.

The actor introduced his new friend and we can totally relate to it.

Take a look:

Well, it is rightly said that a camera is always an actor's best friend and Jay seems to have found his.

What do you have to say about Jay's new friend? Tell us in the comments.

Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Jay has been a part of shows like Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Sasuraal Genda Phool, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and many more.

