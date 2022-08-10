Exclusive! Jay Soni reveals whether he would play the role if his character turns negative, also shares the reason why he agreed to do the show

Jay Soni had entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai mid - way, and over the months with his acting chops, he has made place in the audience's heart. Tellychakkar got in touch with Jay Soni and asked him if he would be okay with playing a negative role if the character demands. He also shares the reason why he agreed to do the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 07:00
Exclusive! Jay Soni reveals whether he would play the role if his character turns negative, also shares the reason why he agreed

MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful television shows and it's among the top 3 when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Jay Soni has just entered the show as Abhinav and he is a very successful and popular name in the television industry.

His role as Abhinav is loved by the audience and they are immensely impressed with him.

Although Akshara and Abhimanyu made a strong fan base, Jay, with his acting chops created an amazing chemistry with Pranali, which now has a separate fandom.

Today, Abhinav has become a household name and the audience are loving his track.

ALSO READ : Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason

Tellychakkar got in touch with Jay Soni and asked him if he would be okay in playing a negative role if the character demands. Also, he revealed the reason why he agreed to do the show. 

What made you say “Yes” to play Abhinav, another lead to the show after Harshad already being there?

It's a parallel lead role and I never thought so much about it. I am very choosy with my projects, so if I would have thought about this, I wouldn’t have signed the show. But, I had a meeting with Rajan sir and the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the number one show. Hence, I grabbed the opportunity. During the meeting with sir, he just told me to do it. I mean, who would've said no to the top show of television. I would have missed this opportunity if I hadn’t spoken to Rajan sir.

Were you nervous in joining the show mid – way?

I wasn’t nervous because if I had thought about it, I wouldn’t be able to do it. I just wanted to do my job as an actor, hence I was doing it full loyalty and honesty. I left the rest to fate and it was all good.

In a hypothetical situation, if your character “Abhinav” turns negative, would you agree to do it, considering you have only done positive roles till now?

There is always a reason why a character turns negative. If the reason is justified, I would do it with full honesty and loyalty. I'm sure if Abhinav turns negative, it would be justified. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence

 

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Jay Soni TellyChakkar Abhinav
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Chashni: OMG! Raunaq and Roshni’s tarp set for Chandni
MUMBAI:Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show...
Shocking! From Karan Kundrra to Paras Chhabra, these actors cheated on their former girlfriends
MUMBAI:While being an actor might seem like it is all luxury and comfort, it is sometimes quite the opposite. Many...
Classy! Sonam Kapoor's love for oversized coats is unmatched, take a look
MUMBAI:  Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an actress who works in Hindi films. She has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MUMBAI:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. She has been working for more...
Entertainment Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal reveals what preparations he does for the show and reveals what he is scared of while shooting for the show
MUMBAI:Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both...
Exciting! Upcoming Hindi movies and web series this week: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel and more
MUMBAI:    While it is expected that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will continue to do well at the box office in the coming...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! From Karan Kundrra to Paras Chhabra, these actors cheated on their former girlfriends
Shocking! From Karan Kundrra to Paras Chhabra, these actors cheated on their former girlfriends
Exclusive! Arti Singh Sharma talks about her comeback on television after five years of gap; reveals how she deals with trolls o
Exclusive! Arti Singh Sharma talks about her comeback on television after five years of gap; reveals how she deals with trolls on social media
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar as she is one of the best directors” – Sandeep Rajora
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar as she is one of the best directors” – Sandeep Rajora
Kumkum Bhagya
It is nine years and counting for Zee TV’s most popular show - Kumkum Bhagya!
Supriya Pilgaonkar
Supriya Pilgaonkar recounts how Sachin's mum advised him to propose to her
Terence Lewis
Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'