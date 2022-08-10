Exclusive! Jay Soni reveals whether he would play the role if his character turns negative, also shares the reason why he agreed to do the show

MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful television shows and it's among the top 3 when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Jay Soni has just entered the show as Abhinav and he is a very successful and popular name in the television industry.

His role as Abhinav is loved by the audience and they are immensely impressed with him.

Although Akshara and Abhimanyu made a strong fan base, Jay, with his acting chops created an amazing chemistry with Pranali, which now has a separate fandom.

Today, Abhinav has become a household name and the audience are loving his track.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Jay Soni and asked him if he would be okay in playing a negative role if the character demands. Also, he revealed the reason why he agreed to do the show.

What made you say “Yes” to play Abhinav, another lead to the show after Harshad already being there?

It's a parallel lead role and I never thought so much about it. I am very choosy with my projects, so if I would have thought about this, I wouldn’t have signed the show. But, I had a meeting with Rajan sir and the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the number one show. Hence, I grabbed the opportunity. During the meeting with sir, he just told me to do it. I mean, who would've said no to the top show of television. I would have missed this opportunity if I hadn’t spoken to Rajan sir.

Were you nervous in joining the show mid – way?

I wasn’t nervous because if I had thought about it, I wouldn’t be able to do it. I just wanted to do my job as an actor, hence I was doing it full loyalty and honesty. I left the rest to fate and it was all good.

In a hypothetical situation, if your character “Abhinav” turns negative, would you agree to do it, considering you have only done positive roles till now?

There is always a reason why a character turns negative. If the reason is justified, I would do it with full honesty and loyalty. I'm sure if Abhinav turns negative, it would be justified.

