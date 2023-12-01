Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod had to recently perform a gruelling scene that was supposed to be a flashback.
MUMBAI :   Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.

The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Now, we came across a video close to the show.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli and has revealed a new look after all those years.

Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod had to recently perform a gruelling scene that was supposed to be a flashback and the actors received tremendous appreciation for the same.

Jay Soni came forward and in this story, appreciated the crew for helping out during this scene and accepted the love offered for it!

Check out!

What did you think of this scene?

So, how did you like the new track after leap?

What are your views on Akshara’s new look?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, previously, we saw how Akshara opened up to Abhir about her past and her labour, when Abhir was about to be born. She told him how Abhinav helped them.

We see that Abhimanyu will have to be a part of the doctors’ conference in Shimla and will soon encounter Abhinav, who will help him out with his taxi.

Abhimanyu will also come across Abhir’s picture in Abhinav’s car and ask him about his son.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fate makes Abhimanyu meet Abhinav

Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence
