Amazing! Mohsin Khan enjoys some shopping time with This beauty, see the video inside

Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming actors on television. He was recently filming for an intriguing project with actress Aneri Vajani. The young man is a world traveller who enjoys discovering new cities and cultures.



The actor was most recently seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, which aired on Star Plus.

He rose to fame for his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the audience's favourite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Well, recently Mohsin took to his Instagram where he showed that he is enjoying his shopping time with actress Heli Daruwala.

He is a total fashionista who enjoys experimenting with various outfits. After his stint on television with Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been doing numerous music videos. And recently, there were rumours that Mohsin will be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, but he squashed the rumours.

