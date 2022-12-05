Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

Check out here in this piece of information we bring to you the glimpses of Mohsin Khan’s house which is indeed eye-pleasing!
Mohsin

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: AWESOME! Mohsin Khan tries something adventurous, Check out his exciting pictures

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the music video Teri Ada opposite Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Mohsin is one of the actors from the telly town who has the house of his dream. Many times we have seen him showing off the glimpse of his house either in the form of reel or in the form of photos wherein he is seen enjoying his leisure and happy moments.

Have a look at these glimpses!

Also read: From Erica Fernandes to Mohsin Khan, these actors have not a part of any reality show

Well, in these glimpses we saw that his house is decorated on the theme of white colour.

Aren’t the pictures very beautiful?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For latest news and updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com



Latest Video