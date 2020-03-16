From Erica Fernandes to Mohsin Khan, these actors have not a part of any reality show

We bring to you a list of actors from the television industry who have not not a part of reality shows.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:06
From Erica Fernandes to Mohsin Khan, these actors have not a part of any reality show

MUMBAI: Reality shows are one of the most loved segments of television. Stars from TV shows participate in them in order to gain popularity. Well, because of these reality shows, they gain fame and sometimes get embroiled in controversies. We bring to you some celebs who haven’t tried their luck as full-time contestants in reality shows.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes’ name is bound to pop up. The gorgeous actress is quite a known face and is much loved for her stint in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The beauty is indeed a head-turner with her stupendous acting skills as Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus’ remake of popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. She has been part of many South Indian films and Bollywood.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul is right now known as Ram Kapoor but was previously known as Shivaay Singh Oberoi or Aditya Harish Kumar. He has hosted several events but not participated in any of the reality shows.

Also read: Aww! Celebrity parents pamper their newborns in these FANCY CRIBS!

Parth Samthaan

Erica’s former co-star Parth has also made it to this list. His pairing with Niti Taylor and Erica Fernandes indeed grabbed everyone's attention, but his fans are waiting to see him in a reality show.

Harshad Chopra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hia’s Abhimanyu Birla has played different kinds of roles in the serials in which his acting skills were highly appreciated. He is famous for roles like Prem Juneja, Aditya Hooda, Anurag Ganguly, and many more. The actor has refrained from being a part of the reality shows.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has always been big on the small screens not only on the national TV but also on international TV. He is famous both in India as well as in Indonesia. Be it hosting, acting, or featuring in music videos, the actor has always charmed everyone. But fans want to see him in reality shows to see the other side of him.

Also read: From Kavita Kaushik, Bani J to Mandana Karimi: You will be SURPRISED to see THESE celebrities who DARED to get clicked TOPLESS!

Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi’s former co-actor Mohsin Khan is ruling every young heart, and his fans would surely go crazy if Mohsin aka Kartik joins a reality show as a contestant.

Surbhi Chandna

One of television’s sexiest naagins, Surbhi Chandna has been a part of many television serials and has also co-starred with Nakuul Mehta. She has beem a guest on reality shows but not an integral part of them. Prior to the beginning of any season of Bigg Boss, fans always speculate that she will be a part of it, but later, it turns out to be a rumor.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti has tried her hand at many genres, but the only thing she hasn't tried is reality shows. Fans are waiting for her to make a grand entry in the field of reality shows.

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news on the entertainment industry. 

Erica Fernandes Nakuul Mehta Parth Samathaan Harshad Chopra Shaheer Sheikh Surbhi Chandna Mohsin Khan Surbhi Jyoti hindi tv reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Glam Queen! Maera Mishra oozes sheer elegance in Lehengas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Glamourous! Tanya Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous drapping different types of sarees
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Uff hotness! Here's a proof that Dheeraj Dhoopar can seamlessly don western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Exclusive! This is what Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has to say on being compared with Sriti Jha
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Omg! Namaste America: Here's a take of Baa and Vanraj's send off to America
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta’s journey and lifestyle decoded!
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the television world. After Star Plus’ serial...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on th
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on the high points and the USP of the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video