From Erica Fernandes to Mohsin Khan, these actors have not a part of any reality show

MUMBAI: Reality shows are one of the most loved segments of television. Stars from TV shows participate in them in order to gain popularity. Well, because of these reality shows, they gain fame and sometimes get embroiled in controversies. We bring to you some celebs who haven’t tried their luck as full-time contestants in reality shows.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes’ name is bound to pop up. The gorgeous actress is quite a known face and is much loved for her stint in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The beauty is indeed a head-turner with her stupendous acting skills as Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus’ remake of popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. She has been part of many South Indian films and Bollywood.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul is right now known as Ram Kapoor but was previously known as Shivaay Singh Oberoi or Aditya Harish Kumar. He has hosted several events but not participated in any of the reality shows.

Parth Samthaan

Erica’s former co-star Parth has also made it to this list. His pairing with Niti Taylor and Erica Fernandes indeed grabbed everyone's attention, but his fans are waiting to see him in a reality show.

Harshad Chopra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hia’s Abhimanyu Birla has played different kinds of roles in the serials in which his acting skills were highly appreciated. He is famous for roles like Prem Juneja, Aditya Hooda, Anurag Ganguly, and many more. The actor has refrained from being a part of the reality shows.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has always been big on the small screens not only on the national TV but also on international TV. He is famous both in India as well as in Indonesia. Be it hosting, acting, or featuring in music videos, the actor has always charmed everyone. But fans want to see him in reality shows to see the other side of him.

Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi’s former co-actor Mohsin Khan is ruling every young heart, and his fans would surely go crazy if Mohsin aka Kartik joins a reality show as a contestant.

Surbhi Chandna

One of television’s sexiest naagins, Surbhi Chandna has been a part of many television serials and has also co-starred with Nakuul Mehta. She has beem a guest on reality shows but not an integral part of them. Prior to the beginning of any season of Bigg Boss, fans always speculate that she will be a part of it, but later, it turns out to be a rumor.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti has tried her hand at many genres, but the only thing she hasn't tried is reality shows. Fans are waiting for her to make a grand entry in the field of reality shows.

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news on the entertainment industry.