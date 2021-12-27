Amazing! Mom-to-be Pooja Banerjee enjoys baby-shower with husband Sandeep Sejwal, See Instagram post

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee shared some beautiful pictures from her baby shower bash on December 25. Dressed in a pink flowy gown, Pooja glowed as she flaunted her baby bump. She had a godh-bharai ceremony and posted pictures showing off her hands with mehndi. For the godh-bharai ritual, Pooja was decked up in a red salwar kameez.

Later, it was party time for parents-to-be Sandeep Sejwal and Pooja. There were several baby dolls, cake and the décor was in pink, purple balloons.

Close friends Ariah Agarwal and Shubhaavi Choksey were present at the party. They posed for some goofy pics flaunting fake baby bumps. Pooja is in her third trimester.

This is Pooja and her husband Sandeep Sejwal's first baby and the couple is over the moon. The 30-year-old is due in March 2022. The actress, who has taken up the challenge of working throughout her pregnancy, has never been apprehensive about her bulging body or metaphorical changes in her body. The actress has rather admitted that her body is changing every month and is happily delving into the change.

Pooja came to know about her pregnancy on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya itself, and ever since then, her team has been extremely supportive and has also made her feel at home. She plays the role of Rhea in the show.

