AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is one such actor who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The handsome hunk of television managed to impress everyone with his fine performance in the show.

Also, his on-screen chemistry with Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh was much appreciated in the show.

Well, we all know that Neil enjoys a very good fan following on social media.

The actor is quite active on Instagram and often keeps sharing interesting updates from his personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is history being repeated in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Apart from being a great actor, Neil is quite stylish.

The actor always dresses as per occasion giving us major style goals.

Neil's Instagram account has several pictures and videos which show that he believes in living in style.

His dressing sense is just amazing and he loves to experiment with his style.

Well, the summers are at the peak these days and we have seen celebs upping their style game for the hot weather.

Neil has shared several pictures on his social media where he is seen in an uber-cool look.

Take a look:

Neil's look is quite refreshing for this scorching heat and he looks simply handsome.

What is your take on Neil's look? Tell us in the comments.

On the work front, there are reports about Neil also exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as it is all set to take a leap.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: New Beginning! Virat and Sai begin a new journey of life on THIS condition