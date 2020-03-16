Amazing! Newlywed power couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to be the first guest on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is back with everyone's favourite chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Reportedly the filmmaker will be back with season 7 of the chat show in May and he has already finalised the guests who will be a part of this chat show. A little birdie has exclusively told us that the newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor will be Karan Johar's first guest on the show.

Also Read: MUST READ! Here is a list of gifts given by celebrities to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

Yes, Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor will grace the couch with some fiery questions by the host himself. A source close to the unit revealed, " Karan is damn excited to have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as his first guest. They will be making the first appearance on the chat show as man and wife and later they will also kick start the promotion of their first film together Brahmastra. Karan Johar who was damn emotional at Alia's wedding as he considers her his daughter and is looking forward to having a chat with her about getting married to dream man Ranbir Kapoor".

Also Read: Oh NO! Kangana Ranaut once slammed Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir will largely talk about their love affair and how they fell in love with each other and who proposed whom, and how. The couple will also talk about their intimate wedding and reveal some detail about it only for their fans.

Latest Video