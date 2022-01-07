AMAZING! Pandya Store's Dev and Shiva get a funny Nickname that will crack you up

AMAZING! Pandya Store's Dev and Shiva get a funny Nickname that will crack you up

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read Pandya Store: Shocking! Pandya Bahus adamant to sell the Pandya house against Suman’s wish

In this picture, we see that Kanwar aka Shiva and Dev aka Akshay are posing for a selfie. However, they both are calling each other 'Charlie Chikna's!' Take a look at this picture

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Shiva gets APPLAUDED by the Government for Bravery; Pandya Parivaar receives a massive cash reward in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Dhara tries to hide the secret, the family feels that there is something fishy.

Suman and the rest of the family members worry about Raavi.

Later, Shiva tries to hide from Prafulla but she sees him and screams.

Suman, Dhara and Raavi turn after hearing her.

How long will Dhara be able to keep her secret from the family? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Latest Video