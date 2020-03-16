Amazing! Pushpa Impossible’s Saran Sir gives a tutorial to Pushpa in THIS unique way | Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a place in everyone's heart.

The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. Pushpa Impossible is a show that depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

The show is sure to excite the audience and capture their hearts with its twists and turns.

The show indeed rules everyone’s heart with its twists and turns.

Some days ago, the track of Pushpa VS Bapodra got over, where Pushpa won the case against Bapodra with the help of lawyer Damini Mehra.

Now, we will see that Ashwin wants to go to Dubai but Deepti’s mother Sonal creates a big hurdle for him, and this calls off her wedding with Ashwin.

In the midst of this, we came across a video wherein we saw that Saran sir aka Adish Vaidya who is the trusty of the school takes the class of Pushpa and a few students in a unique way.

He took to his social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “Saran Sir educating his students like...”

Have a look!

Isn’t the tutorial very interesting and unique?

Do let us know your views.

