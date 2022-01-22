AMAZING: Rajesh Kumar’s son Vyaan has the netizens going all NOSTALGIC as he recites a poem ‘Rosesh style’ from the cult show Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai!

MUMBAI: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has been one of the most loved shows of all times.

Rajesh Kumar played the role of Roshesh in the show and was famous for reciting his poems. Now, Rajesh gave a peek of his son's talent to his fans on social media last month. On his birthday, Vyaan went, "Oh momma, oh momma, tumne mujhe janam diya. Oh momma, oh momma sabse acha karam kiya. Whoopie!"

His style was loved by fans and one of them wrote in the comments, "So cute...nostalgia." Another user wrote, "I used to tell this phrase to my mom all the time when I was a teenager! Learned this from Rosesh."

It's hard not to notice how strikingly similar the father-son duo look in the video.

Talking about the show, the cast reunited last year in September. And their photos came as a surprise treat to fans. Part of the reunion were actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar.

They even sang the title song which delighted fans and made them crave for yet another season of the show.

