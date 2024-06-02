Amazing: Ravi Gossain ecstatic on reuniting with his favourite actors on Mehendi Wala Ghar!

Mehendi Wala Ghar brings together some veteran and experienced actors as a part of the show which makes the daily drama a visual delight. The actors also have theatrical experience and that adds on to some extremely polished acting and dialogue delivery.
Ravi Gossain

MUMBAI : Mehendi Wala Ghar has recently started airing and has been entertaining the masses with its upbeat drama. The show went on-air only recently and the look and feel of the show is promising.

The show on Sony TV talks about the family with the motto of - A family that eats together, prays together, stays together! And how with people becoming modern, circumstances lead to family members growing distant and eventually leading to breaking bonds. It showcases how the family reunites and the members learn how to cherish the bonds they share. 

The show comprises of an ensemble cast of actors like Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra amongst others.  

Ravi Gossain took to his social media handle to mention how he feels good to connect with his favouite actors with whom he has worked and now is friends with in the industry. Rushad Rana shared the same on his social media handle!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 16:14

