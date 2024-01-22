Amazing: Rushad Rana's impressive transformation for Sony TV's "Mehendi Wala Ghar" deserves applause! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI : Rushad Rana is a well-known personality in the television industry. The actor has been a part of several projects in the past and has played cream roles which have been loved and appreciated by the masses.

Rushad was also seen in Anupamaa and Kumkum Bhagya, two of the most popular shows on television and there is no doubt that the audience cannot have enough of watching him on-screen. He will soon be seen in Mehendi Wala Ghar which explores the consequences of drifting away from these cherished bonds, in the name of individualism and modernization, as is the case with the Agrawals who used to live by their motto, "A family that eats together, prays together, stays together!".

(Also Read: Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more

Rushad will be seen in a new look as a part of the pre-leap episode shoot and his transformation is commendable.

Take a look:

Circumstances have led this large family to break away from each other and led by the remarkable performance of Shruti Anand as Mauli, the narrative delves into the resilient spirit of this woman who is determined to reunite the fractured ties within the Agarwal household.

Boasting an ensemble cast of actors like Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra amongst others, this story intricately weaves the fabric of familial bonds.

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: Amazing: Rushad Rana shares a glimpse of his pheras as he celebrates his first wedding anniversary!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.