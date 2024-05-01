Amazing: Rushad Rana shares a glimpse of his pheras as he celebrates his first wedding anniversary!

Rushad and Ketaki celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday and Rushad took to his social media handle to share the video of them performing the wedding rituals.
Rushad Rana

MUMBAI : Rushad Rana is one of the most popular celebrities on television. The actor has an array of shows in his kitty and while he was recently seen in Anupamaa and Kumkum Bhagya where he mesmerized television lovers, he is gearing up for his new show titled Mehendi Wala Ghar which will air on Sony TV.

This show will be a heartwarming daily soap, spotlighting the essence of 'joint families,' has unveiled its first glimpse, promising viewers a narrative filled with joy, laughter, and the bonds that unite a family.

(Also Read: Exclusive! My character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better, it had a lot of scope but was not explored: Rushad Rana

Talking about his personal life, Rushad got married to Ketaki Walawalkar on January 4 2023. It was an intimate wedding ceremony which witnessed the presence of close friends and family members.

Take a look:

Rushad and Ketaki started meeting casually but later fell in love. Rushad is a Parsi and Ketaki is a Maharashtrain. Rushad and Ketaki had met on January 4, for the first time and hence they chose to get married on the same date.

For the uninitiated, the talented actor has previously starred in many shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, India Calling, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Koi Laut Aya Hai, among others.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and the OTT medium. 

About Author

