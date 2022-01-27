AMAZING: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and others left TEARY EYED watching the sand art by Nitish Bharti!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher, were left with tears in their eyes and gave a standing ovation to a contestant for his unique talent on India’s Got Talent.

Watching a performance by a sand artist named Nitish Bharti, an emotional Shilpa said after seeing the act: "Even in my life, I worship my mother and I really believe that I am who I am because of her and I have been able to achieve all that I could because of her. You are very inspirational Nitish and so is your act."

He showcased his talent with a sand art depicting a mother-son relationship and the struggle and hard work women go through with a smile on their face.

Bharti, uses his mothers name Bharti instead of his father's name. He narrates the difficulties that he faced when he dropped his father's name and he showcased this beautifully in his performance through the sand-art.

CREDIT: TOI



