Amazing! Shoot of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill begins

Saurabh Tewari took to his social media and shared that the shoot has begun.

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out, and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months. Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Producer Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show, which will be aired on Colors.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar to play the lead opposite Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tewari's next on Colors

In our previous reports, we had exclusively broken the news that Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra has bid adieu to the show and has joined Saurabh Tewari's next show titled Sherdil Shergill, which will air on Colors TV. He will be seen along with Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest contestant.

Now, the producer of the show, Saurabh Tewari, took to his social media and shared that the shoot has begun. In the video, we saw Surbhi’s look as well. She is seen wearing a high-low kurta and denims.

He uploaded a video and captioned it, “And we roll #sherdilshergill .. #firstshot @officialsurbhic @dheerajdhoopar @parinmultimedia @sumeetchaudhry @sethikewal @colorstv.”

Have a look!

Dheeraj Dhoopar; actors such as Rati Pandey, Shiny Dixit, and Karan Vohra; and fans reacted to the post.

Also read: Exclusive! Andita Sinha roped in for Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna

How excited are you to see Surbhi and Dheeraj in the show?

Tell us in the comments.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video