Exclusive! Andita Sinha roped in for Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna

Andita Sinha has been roped in for Colors TV’s next which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and star actress Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 15:01
andita_sinha

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Andita Sinha is one of the talented actresses in the telly town and she is known for various roles in the television industry.

But now we exclusively learnt that Andita Sinha has been roped in for Colors TV’s next which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and star actress Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Andita Sinha and RK Tushar roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for ZEE TV

As of now, more details regarding her role, the genre of the show, and the other actors apart from actor Kiran Sharma have not been revealed, but we will update you on the same.

How excited are you to see Surbhi Chandna in her next role and Andita’s stint in Saurabh Tewari’s new show?

Let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

TellyChakkar Andita Sinha Surbhi Chandna Colors tv Voot Saurabh Tiwari Kiran Sharma Madhubala Rangrasiya Badtameez Dil Zindagi Ki Mehek
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 15:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Wow! Check out the striking similarities between Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sad News! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 again
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Exclusive! Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Agastya and Pakhi’s plan works in their favour, Meera’s truth out
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Glamourous! Checkout the tv actresses who slayed the look in the little black dress (LBD), Who is your favorite?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Tv actress are always looked up to...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Priya choosing her family over Ram in everything is not a SENSIBLE decision to take in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.The makers introduced such a big twist to the...
Recent Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Latest Video