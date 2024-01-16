Amazing: Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her HONEYMOON with beau Akshay Mhatre from Bali!

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh needs no introduction. She has an immense fan following on social media and recently, she was in the news for her marriage with actor Akshay Mhatre.

Her friends from the industry including besties Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava were also present at the event and kept their social media tabs updated with all the happenings from the marriage. Moments from Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre’s wedding have been all over the internet. It showcases what a grand affair the occasion was and it is all things romantic. While their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies culminated, the two got hitched for life today (December 21, 2023).

Shrenu put up pictures from the wedding and the actress was quick to upload a glimpse from their marriage ritual with a post that read: Taken forever 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March.

Well, the couple has now taken off to a royal honeymoon in Bali and she has been putting up pictures from her holiday there. She took to her social media handle where she shared a picture of her room and bed which was decorated with swans made of towels and ‘Happy Honeymoon’ written with petals of rose.

