AMAZING! These actors RECREATE SRK-Kajol's popular scene on the sets of Anupamaa and we can't stop adoring them

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently topping the TRP charts.

The show has been in the first position for a very long time and the makers too are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Several interesting twists and turns are introduced in the show which keeps the audience at the edge of the seat.

A lot of drama awaits the show as many parallel tracks are being shown.

Amid all the on-screen drama, the star cast is having a gala time on the sets.

We all know that Anupamaa actors are extremely pro when it comes to making reels.

Anagha Bhosale and Sudhanshu Pandey who play Nandini and Vanraj in the show have treated fans with several fun Instagram reels.

And now, the duo is back once again.

This time, they have turned to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and recreated one of the most popular scenes from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Take a look:

From the expressions to their lip-sync timings, everything is spot on.

What do you think about SRK-Kajol of the small screen? Tell us in the comments.

