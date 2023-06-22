Amazing! Udaariyaan fame Hitesh Bharadwaj's throwback audition video is not to be missed

Udaariyaan proved to be a turning point in Hitesh's career. The actor is ruling several hearts with his performance as Ekam.
Hitesh bharadwaj

MUMBAI : Hitesh Bharadwaj is currently seen in Colors' popular and long-running show Udaariyaan.

The actor is seen playing the lead role of Ekam in the show.

The show also stars Sonakshi Batra and Twinkle Arora in the lead roles.

Well, Hitesh's jodi with Twinkle has worked wonders and fans have loved their on-screen chemistry. 

Hitesh has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

The actor has appeared in several shows like Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Chhoti Sardaarni, Agar Tum Saath Ho among others.

Also read: Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Well, we have come across a throwback video of Hitesh from his early days of career.

Take a look:

Hitesh has nailed his performance in this video.

The actor looks extremely different and hos transformation is mind-blowing.

Well, this proves that Hitesh was always born to be an actor.

What is your take on Hitesh's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'


 

Aryan Khan
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may need to record their statements in the bribery case against Sameer Wankhede
Latest Video
