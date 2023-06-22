Amazing! Udaariyaan fame Hitesh Bharadwaj's throwback audition video is not to be missed

MUMBAI : Hitesh Bharadwaj is currently seen in Colors' popular and long-running show Udaariyaan.

The actor is seen playing the lead role of Ekam in the show.

The show also stars Sonakshi Batra and Twinkle Arora in the lead roles.

Well, Hitesh's jodi with Twinkle has worked wonders and fans have loved their on-screen chemistry.

Hitesh has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

The actor has appeared in several shows like Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Chhoti Sardaarni, Agar Tum Saath Ho among others.

Well, we have come across a throwback video of Hitesh from his early days of career.

Take a look: