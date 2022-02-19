Amazing! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif rumoured to make their debut on TV with THIS show

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set ready to make their appearance on TV. Well, producers want to cash in on the craze. Here is some news that should warm the hearts of all fans.

A source told BollywoodLife, "Star Plus is keen to bring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as a couple on the show. This will be their debut on Indian TV and get the channel the needed eyeballs. They have approached Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for the same. They want them to come as celebrity guests on one of the starting episodes of Smart Jodi.

The promos for the show are out and having Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif as guests will be a great move. The couple is yet to give a nod. Maniesh Paul is confirmed as the host of the show which is a remake of the Kannada show."

In the promos, we have seen couples like Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma, Rahul Mahajan - Natalya, Bhagyashree - Himalaya Dassani. The show is a Hindi adaptation of the superhit Kannada show Ishmart Jodi. The couple have to play fun games and proceed ahead on the show.

The makers have also approached Karishma Tanna - Varun Bangera, Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar, Gauahar Khan - Zaid Darbar for the same. Katrina Kaif is right now in Delhi for the shoot of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. This is the last leg of the shoot.

Credit: BollywoodLife



