Amazing! THIS is what the 'Kumkum Bhagya' fans have been waiting for, Deets inside

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 16:42
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character. 

The show has gained immense popularity and has a huge fan base that is always looking forward to how the storyline will take a turn. 

Here, we have a clip showing fans' most awaited moment in the show, where Prachi finally confesses her love for Ranbir and he listens to it.

Check out the clip below:

Tell us in the comments how much you liked the moment.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 16:42

