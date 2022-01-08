Amazing! THIS is what the 'Kumkum Bhagya' fans have been waiting for, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read -Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Ranbir and Kohli family to begin with the baby shower ceremony of Prachi?

The show has gained immense popularity and has a huge fan base that is always looking forward to how the storyline will take a turn.

Here, we have a clip showing fans' most awaited moment in the show, where Prachi finally confesses her love for Ranbir and he listens to it.

Check out the clip below:

Tell us in the comments how much you liked the moment.

Also read - Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya girls Rehyna Malhotra, Aparna Mishra, and Tina Philip do this strange act on the sets | Deets Inside

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.