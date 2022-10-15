AMUSING! Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate create track called “Pet nikal hi aata hai” after being repeatedly asked about her transformation

MUMBAI: Singer and actress, Shehnaaz Gill, who had a stint on Bigg Boss, was recently invited on the show Bingo! Comedy Adda Season 2 with social media personality and composer, Yashraj Mukhate. Before this, they had made a song called Tuada Kutta Tommy, which went on to be a hit. The lyrics of the song were taken from lines that Shehnaaz had said while on Bigg Boss. The show is hosted by actor Varun Sharma.

The two of them once again created a fun track on the spot called “Pet nikal hi aata hai.” Varun asked the actress about her transformation process, which inspired the song. She is repeatedly asked this question, and it has started to annoy her.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Bol bol ke thak chuki, nazar lag gayi hai. Hafta bhar control karti hun and uske baad khaati hun to bhi pet nikal jata hai, body sath nai deti. Sab kehte hai Punjab mein jake mote hote hai, mera to Mumbai me bhi vada pav kha ke pet nikal aata hai” (I have become exhausted answering this question about my physique. All I can say is my body doesn’t really listen to me. Even after controlling for an entire week, when I eat something delicious, I can feel that extra weight. People usually say that you need to go to Punjab to get healthy, but even in Mumbai, after eating only vada-pav sometimes, I can feel that bloaty sensation).

During the chat, Shehnaaz was also asked what her response would be if Canadian singer Justin Bieber ever proposed to her. The actor-singer joked, “I will say I am going to book your ticket, baby, and now you have to leave your Hailey Bieber. Come, sing for me, and I will sing for you.”



Shehnaaz Gill will be making an entry into Bollywood with her debut film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, with megastar Salman Khan.

