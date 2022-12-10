Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill signs a South movie with a big director and actor

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season and there on, they kept on they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

As per sources, Shehnaaz Gill has signed a south movie with one of the biggest directors and actors from the industry, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The actress recently attended an awards function down south and it seems that time the deal has happened though there is no confirmed news on the same.

The actress is all set for a debut Bollywood movie alongside Salman Khan in the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Her fans are super excited to see her on the screen for the first time and that too with Salman Khan.

Well, there is no doubt from being a contestant on Bigg Boss to being the lead in a Bollywood movie the actress has come a long way.

