Emotional! A SidNaaz fans recalls her encounter with Shehnaaz Gill, writes an endearing note

Shehnaaz Gill is no longer an unfamiliar name, mainly because of her stint in Bigg Boss but also, as she’ll be seen in two big Bollywood projects. The actress has many fan clubs who support her through her endeavours and are happy to see her doing well for herself.

Sidharth Shukla passed away last year and the nation mourned him deeply. Shehnaaz too was amongst the loved ones of the actor who was shattered by his loss. It took her months to overcome the grief and accept reality.

Now, recently a fan of Shehnaaz remembered Sidharth in a written note. She met Shehnaaz in real life and got very emotional during the encounter and the note read how the late actor was right and one could always see the honesty in Shehnaaz’s eyes.

pic credits- Bollywood Life

The fan could see Shehnaaz’s innocence and revealed to SidNaaz fans about how they should meet the diva to experience that rare quality that she possesses.

This open letter has brought back too many memories for the actress’s and late actors fans and they seem emotional. SidNaaz were inseparable in the house and there were always rumours around their relationship which was never confirmed.

