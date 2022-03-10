Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 began two days back and the audience gave a thumbs up to the show, where they liked the contestants barring one.

From day one, we see how the contestant began to get into an argument and there was some content given on day one.

The show has received a good response but has been gaining a lot of negative comments for allowing Sajid Khan to participate on the show, someone who had nine accusations against him for the #MeToo allegations by actresses.

The audience felt was there was no need to call Sajid Khan as the contestant of the show and they are unable to understand why the makers of the show stooped down to this level.

On top of that, the fans are also upset with Shehnaaz Gill’s video, which shows that she clearly shared her support for director Sajid Khan and the audience was unable to understand why she has come out and shown her support to someone who has #MeToo allegation on them.

The fans slammed the actress on social media where they have said that they are shocked to see how someone like Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill are supporting someone like Sajid Khan, and have vouched to not watch the show and give TRPs to the show.

While some have said it was so wrong of Shehnaaz to support the director has somewhere she knows about his wrongdoings.

Netizens have also attacked her fan clubs saying that how blind can someone be and if they were her true fans they wouldn’t have supported her wrongdoings.

Well, seems like the audience is upset with Shehnaaz Gill and her step of supporting Sajid has gone the wrong way.

Check out what the netizens had to say below :

Sick of these Shehnaaz gill fans, that woman really supported Sajid Khan and they are appreciating her for that, people need to grow up, the level of blind supporters is scary#ShehnaazGill #BigBoss16 — Anshika Agrawal (@Anshika_2608) October 2, 2022

People shouldn't watch bb even for entertainment purpose just imagine people like salman khan & shehnaaz gill are promoting a predator like Sajid khan... .. Aise show ko trp kyu deni? — Rahul (@Rahul_Kundra77) October 1, 2022

Wrong of Shehnaaz to support and also working with him. #BiggBoss shouldn’t bring such people on this platform. I believe he was guilty. #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan #ShehnaazGill — AlyB (@BeingAlyB) October 2, 2022

I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) October 2, 2022

As a punjabi ,this girl #ShehnaazGill is making our state Punjab down by supporting #SajidKhan & suporting him for clearing his image.

I condemn her act of this for mere a movie she is doing this. Shame on her. Already she did cheap things in bb13 & made us ashamed & now this. pic.twitter.com/UmE5at6vcM — Journalist Karan Sharma (@karan_KalTak) October 2, 2022

There is no doubt that the fans are highly disappointed with this move of Shehnaaz Gill.

