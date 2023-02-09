Amusing! Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's fun BTS from the sets of Kundali Bhagya is a must watch

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast.

She is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows in her credit like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character.

She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen, but also for her funny and interesting reels that she posts on her social media page.

On the set of Kundali Bhagya, she recently engaged in off-screen fun with her co-star Anjum Fakih. Both smiled for the camera in lovely sarees. Anjum appeared to be pouting in front of the camera.

She was once more seen in the following video sitting on the set's chair behind the scenes holding a backstage with Amjum Pakih. They were filming for the show and both looked stunning. Anjum wore a red saree, and Shraddha was dressed in a pink one.

In the third post, both were joined by Akanksha Juneja, who also accompanied them in the show. She was wearing a blue one-shoulder dress that allowed her beauty to shine.

In addition to this, Shraddha has worked in films in the Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bollywood industries. She married to Rahul Nagal, an officer in the Indian Navy.

