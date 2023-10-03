From Aneri Vajani to Karan Sharma; it was a stars galore at Vibha Bhagat’s Birthday party last night

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. this time we bring to you the celebs that graced Vibha Bhagat’s party last night.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dheeraj Dhoopar to enter the show as Sai’s new lover? Read on to know the truth…

Vibha Bhagat is a talented actress and we have seen her in many projects. She has also remained a theater artist and began her TV career reportedly with the show Beyhadh as Suman, which starred Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

She was Saanjh aka Aneri Vajani’s mother and people remember her for her contribution to the show till date. She is popularly also known for being part of Pujabi hit film Addi Thappa.

Vibha is also part of Sasural Simar Ka 2 and plays the character of Chitra Oswal. The actress celebrates her birthday today and had a big blast last night with a lot of her friends and co-stars from Sasural Simar Ka 2.

The actress looked free spirited and happier to get a year wiser and her friends showered a lot of love on her.

From Karan Sharma to Aneri Vajani, there was a star galore at her party last night and the actress enjoyed it to the fullest!

Check out some of the pictures from the party!

Add the posts here

We can see Karan Sharma, Harsh Rajput, Aneri Vajani, Mridula Oberoi, Rajiev Paul, Avinash Mukherjee among the others.

She seems to be the favorite of her friends and they wished her well on her special day!

Tellychakkar wishes Vibha a very Happy Birthday!

Also read: Wow! Aneri Vajani slays these gorgeous neckpieces, take a look

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar