Angrezi Medium actor Himanshu Awasthi roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!

Tellychakkar earlier reported that actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will collaborate for Boyhood Productions' upcoming project that will air on COLORS. Himanshu Awasthi has been roped in for the show
KRISHNA MOHINI

Now COLORS is coming up with a new show that would be produced by Boyhood Productions starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha.

Boyhood Productions is a production house known to produce shows like Pratidaan, Jiban Jyoti, Bijoyini and Ke Apon Ke Por.

As per sources,  Angrezi Medium actor Himanshu Awasthi has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Himanshu is a known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his role in serials like Angreji Medium, Dahaad, Mismatched, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo etc.

The promo of the show is out and the fans are excited to see the show as this would be the first time that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are paired together on the show and are excited to see them on screen.

The show will be launched in a few weeks from now.

