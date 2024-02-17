Exclusive! Kajal Rathore locked in for Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha’s starrer show Ratna

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront about delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Kajal Rathore is all set to be a part of the show Ratna. The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. We also reported that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are confirmed for the Boyhood Productions' next show Ratna. The show will air on Colors TV.

Kajal Rathore is an Indian TV actress. She has been active in the television industry since 2020. She is most known for her roles as Pinkey in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi and Gopi in the Star Bharat Myhto TV show Radhakrishnan, Star Plus’ Faltu, among others.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to what difference she has to offer with the show as she has had a good name and attracted eyeballs over time with her different characters in different shows.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

