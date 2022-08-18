EXCLUSIVE! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Kajal Rathore to enter Star Bharat's Radha Krishn

Radha Krishn has been successfully running on small screens for a very long time now. It stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead roles. 

Radha Krishn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Star Bharat has been successfully running one of the most famous mythological drama series Radha Krishn for a long time. 

Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh play the lead roles in the series. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kajal Rathore roped in for Azaad's next for Parth Productions

The show has witnessed so many amazing actors who have played pivotal roles. 

The latest actress to join the star cast is Kajal Rathore. 

Nothing much is known about Kajal's role in the show yet. 

The actress has previously appeared in Azaad's show by Parth Productions and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi. 

How excited are you to see Kajal in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sapna Rathore to enter in StarPlus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

