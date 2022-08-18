EXCLUSIVE! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Kajal Rathore to enter Star Bharat's Radha Krishn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat has been successfully running one of the most famous mythological drama series Radha Krishn for a long time.

Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh play the lead roles in the series.

The show has witnessed so many amazing actors who have played pivotal roles.

The latest actress to join the star cast is Kajal Rathore.

Nothing much is known about Kajal's role in the show yet.

The actress has previously appeared in Azaad's show by Parth Productions and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi.

