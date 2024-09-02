Animal OTT English: Whoa! Nakuul Mehta dubs for lead Ranbir Kapoor’s voice and it’s unbelievable

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta has been one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be called the blue eyed boy of the small screen. While he was seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 and 3, his latest project will blow your mind and even leave you pleasantly surprised.

We are talking about the film Animal that has been the talk of town ever since it’s release on 1st December. The film has broken all box office records to become one of the highest grossing films of 2023. The film is now out on OTT in HIndi and English and guess what? Nakuul has dubbed for lead actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film’s English version.

Nakuul shared a small snippet on his Instagram account where even his wife looks surprised and cannot believe it really is Nakuul’s voice. He shared the video and wrote, “Spending a fortnight up close with Ranbir in a dark cold dubbing studio with only a flask containing hot water, turmeric, honey & some extremely black coffee for company has been one heck of a ride I promise you! Watching one of the finest of our generation deliver this cracker of an act so up close has been both beautiful and at times painful given the playing field of the film. It has felt liberating, powerful, painful and never ending at different points yet I feel so enriched have had this wonderful opportunity to recreate this act in English under the expert direction of the amazing @benaifermirza & the relentless @sagar.dani666 at @mayukhiinsyncstudios.

Animal is now also playing in ENGLISH on Netflix. Would love to hear your thoughts if you do end up giving it a watch.

P.S. Also to everyone who volunteered to bring me Vocalzone pastilles from across the world, your kindness carried me through the fortnight I spent with a beaten throat trying to recreate this high octane performance.

P.P.S. Look out for the scene between Vijay and Varun where I got to spar with my frontman @alekhsangal in his backyard.”

Check out the video here;

