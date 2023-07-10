Aniruddh Dave: Daily soap is the most significant learning experiences for an actor

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 10:00
Aniruddh Dave

MUMBAI : They say that there is no better learning experience than the one that is done on the job, and actor Aniruddh Dave agrees with this. He adds that where showbiz is concerned, a daily soap is the best place to learn acting.

“Doing a daily soap is one of the most significant learning experiences for an actor because it requires consistent honing of skills and craft. I believe that there are few other endeavours that can provide as much ongoing improvement for an actor. Many may argue that performing in hundreds of episodes for an extended period can become monotonous or lead to boredom. However, the key lies in understanding how to bring variety and different nuances to one's craft with each enactment. This is a remarkable practice and is immensely important for an actor. It involves the challenge of consistently delivering fresh entertainment to the audience, making it a substantial task and a valuable learning experience,” he says.

Daily soaps consume a lot of time and with shows airing 6-7 days a week, shoots are very hectic. But so are other professions, he says. “All professions can be hectic. In the corporate world, there's hardly any breathing space, even when working from home. People put in a lot of hard work, dedicating a significant amount of time. It's a choice we make, and we can't complain about its demands when we've chosen it willingly,” he says.

He says that working in a daily soap also helps you get into a routine. “You see, in this profession, you have to sleep on time and wake up on time, get ready in the morning with makeup, and work throughout the day with dedication. That's why they call it a ‘soap opera’. Many people have misunderstood this term. They think it's about repeating the same thing every day, but it's much more than that. It's like daily practice, and it's essential,” he says.

He adds, “Creating a routine and maintaining discipline is crucial. Regardless of anything else, you cannot afford to be even a minute late because hundreds of people are waiting for you. A daily soap teaches us a significant lesson. I hope that newcomers entering this field will embrace the same passion, dedication, and commitment to their work, characters, and scripts. If they do, they will certainly make their mark, regardless of TRP ratings. In my view, this routine instils discipline. You immerse yourself in it, work with dedication from the heart, and it becomes an addiction. Any actor who has tasted this routine, whether experienced or aspiring, knows that hard work is a necessity.”

Ask him what he feels should change in the industry, and he says, “I cannot bring about a change within the industry. It depends on the preferences of the audience. I believe that the golden era of Indian Television will return, and we will revisit the old charm. We will inquire about nostalgia, just as I witnessed recently when I heard or read somewhere that Ronit Daa and Shweta Tiwari are making a comeback.”

He adds, “I know that the entertainment industry, especially television, constantly evolves. It's like the morning and evening; sometimes people will prefer fantasy, other times they might enjoy family dramas. At times, they'll be interested in exploring relationships, while other times, youth-oriented content might be appealing. Mythological stories might find favour too. There are different flavours, and just as you can't have the same rice and curry every day, sometimes you might crave idli and dosa. It's incredible how our field adapts to what the audience desires at any given moment.”

Aniruddh Dave TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’
MUMBAI: After a fan chased his car to take a selfie, singer Arijit Singh lost his cool. Arijit Singh appeared to be in...
Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style!
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and...
Anupamaa: OH NO! Malti Devi accuses Anupama of putting Anuj's life in danger
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aniruddh Dave: Daily soap is the most significant learning experiences for an actor
MUMBAI : They say that there is no better learning experience than the one that is done on the job, and actor Aniruddh...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Everyone leaves Manjiri for her evil behaviour with Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Imlie: Woah! Agastya to find out about Imlie's past
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie season 3 premiered on small screens about a month ago. Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are...
Recent Stories
Arijit Singh
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Swati Tarar
Swati Tarar shares the team is overwhelmed by the positive response around Keh Doon Tumhein: People are loving it, and that pushes us to work harder
Avika Gor
Avika Gor ecstatic as Ballika Vadhu to air again!
Raghav Thakur
Actor Raghav Thakur Opens Up About the Pressures of the Entertainment Industry and Advocates for Open Communication on Mental Health
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik: Daily soaps are not everyone's cup of tea
Ekta Sariya
Actor Ekta Sariya on Navratri: I am never too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival but always super excited to dress up in the traditional attire
Virat
Wow! From Virat Kohli to Zaheer Khan, check out the Indian cricketers who own restaurants