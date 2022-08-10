Anjali Arora of Lock Upp fame opens up about how brutal trolling led to her depression and that she even attempted suicide once

The talented actress has now opened up about trolls and how she has been dealing with mental stress and depression for quite some time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 18:07
Anjali Arora of Lock Upp fame opens up about how brutal trolling led to her depression and that she even attempted suicide once

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora who rose to fame with her viral dance videos, gained even more popularity after her stint on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. The talented actress has now opened up about trolls and how she has been dealing with mental stress and depression for quite some time. 

Also Read- Shocking! Anjali Arora opens up about her memories with Munawar Faruqui; says ‘I don’t know is it because of his relationship we aren’t friends”

Anjali told a news portal, “When it comes to talking about anything wrong happening with anyone, there will be a lot of intellectual people seen putting forth their views and experiences, but the moment they switch off from society and open their social media, their mature, open, understanding thoughts get vanished and all they would leave with will be hate speech, abusive words, and I do not know what more.”

Anjali has said that severe trolling has affected her mental health badly and she said she even attempted suicide in 11th grade. She added, “I have been in a depression for a very long period, about some months. There was just one thing on my mind: why these things are happening to me and why I have to face such things in life. But by speaking about those things to my close ones, I made myself stable, and after putting up so much effort and giving more time to myself, I became stronger and I bounced back into a life full of enthusiasm.”

Also Read-Congratulations! Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora is the Insta Queen Of The Week

Giving an insight on the solution to severe depression Anjali said, “There is no single solution for everyone, as everyone’s life, struggles, surroundings, thinking, mental health, and problems are different. But one can surely keep their mind healthy and strong through meditation, by following a good diet, ignoring haters, and most importantly, by running far away from those people who are just good in front of you but are something else behind your back. By following these steps, one can keep their mind healthy.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- koimoi 

Anjali Arora Nisha Rawal MUNAWAR FARUQUI Poonam Pandey Babita Phogat Karanvir Bohra Kangana Ranaut TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 18:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
MUMBAI :One of the most well-known names on television right now is Ankit Gupta. He is well known for his role as Fateh...
Wow! Take a look at some of Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna's best looks from 'Sherdil Shergill'
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is an actress who made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Roohi wants Abhimanyu back as she feels without him everyone is rude to her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol actors who have made it big! Details inside
MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Recent Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse
Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse