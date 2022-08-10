Anjali Arora of Lock Upp fame opens up about how brutal trolling led to her depression and that she even attempted suicide once

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora who rose to fame with her viral dance videos, gained even more popularity after her stint on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. The talented actress has now opened up about trolls and how she has been dealing with mental stress and depression for quite some time.

Anjali told a news portal, “When it comes to talking about anything wrong happening with anyone, there will be a lot of intellectual people seen putting forth their views and experiences, but the moment they switch off from society and open their social media, their mature, open, understanding thoughts get vanished and all they would leave with will be hate speech, abusive words, and I do not know what more.”

Anjali has said that severe trolling has affected her mental health badly and she said she even attempted suicide in 11th grade. She added, “I have been in a depression for a very long period, about some months. There was just one thing on my mind: why these things are happening to me and why I have to face such things in life. But by speaking about those things to my close ones, I made myself stable, and after putting up so much effort and giving more time to myself, I became stronger and I bounced back into a life full of enthusiasm.”

Giving an insight on the solution to severe depression Anjali said, “There is no single solution for everyone, as everyone’s life, struggles, surroundings, thinking, mental health, and problems are different. But one can surely keep their mind healthy and strong through meditation, by following a good diet, ignoring haters, and most importantly, by running far away from those people who are just good in front of you but are something else behind your back. By following these steps, one can keep their mind healthy.”

