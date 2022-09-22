Shocking! Anjali Arora opens up about her memories with Munawar Faruqui; says ‘I don’t know is it because of his relationship we aren’t friends”

MUMBAI :Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

Her 'Kachha Badam' reel that went viral back in the day is said to have earned her 10 million followers.

She is quite active on social media and she likes to give insight into her whereabouts and what she is up to!

These days she is in the headlines as she will be soon seen in the song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.

In a recent interview, Anjali spoke about the memories she has with Munawar and how she doesn’t know the reason why the friendship broke.

The actress said, “I really don’t know why the friendship broke and whether his relationship is the reason I really don’t know. In a relationship if there is no trust then what’s the use of being in it? The foundation of a relationship is trust, so I really don’t know what went wrong.”

She further added, “The MunJali fans are still showering so much love and support on us and I keep getting tags of our videos and photos. The love and support still continues even after Lock Upp gets over. I don’t get emotional but I do remember the good time we spent in the house, there are memories for me.”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans also loved their bond and friendship and they miss watching them together.

