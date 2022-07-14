OMG! Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui break ties with each other as the latter has blocked the former and the reason will shock you

The friendship of Munawar and Anjali has come to an end as the two are not on talking terms. Anjali tried calling the actor but all in vain.

Munawar

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

On the other hand, Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

The two were extremely close to each other on the show and rumours were doing the rounds that they would be dating each other.

However, on the show itself, Munawar confessed about having a girlfriend, and after the show, he shared how she did have problems with Munawar and Anjali’s friendship.

There was not any confirmation if they were still friends or not. But now Anjali in a recent interview has confessed that the friendship isn’t there as Munawar has blocked her.

ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan

Anjali said that after Lock Upp she did try to call him and get in touch with the actor but all in vain as he didn’t respond and at one point she felt like he must have blocked her and couldn’t understand the reason why.

There was also news doing the rounds that both Munawar and Anjali were supposed to do a music video together but that also got scraped and the reason was that Munawar has taken a decision not to work with Anjali.

Well, seems like the audience won’t get to see Munawar and Anjali together in any project.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Awesome! Munawar Faruqui will be flying to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team in Cape Town as his passport issue gets resolved

