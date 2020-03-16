Awesome! Munawar Faruqui will be flying to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team in Cape Town as his passport issue gets resolved

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui who very recently celebrated his win in Lock Upp is going to be seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is bringing its season 12. Munawar received a lot of praise and acclaim for his stint in Lock Upp.

Apparently the stand-up comedian was having some issues with his passport and had to go through many sleepless nights for whether he’ll make it to Cape Town and if he’ll be able to participate in the show.

The entire cast and crew have reached the shooting destination and Munawar was held back due to his passport issue. However, his manager confirmed to a news portal that “Munawar will be travelling this week. He is going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.” About the passport issue he said that it had been resolved.

Hopefully Munawar will soon reach the destination and begin the shoot. His fans will be very excited to see him in a dare-devil avatar after Lock Upp. The show Lock Upp also featured celebs like Payal Rohatgi, Prince Narula, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, among others and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Credits: ETimes, Times of India