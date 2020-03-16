Awesome! Munawar Faruqui will be flying to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team in Cape Town as his passport issue gets resolved

Apparently the stand-up comedian was having some issues with his passport and had to go through many sleepless nights for whether he’ll make it to Cape Town and if he’ll be able to participate in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 23:26
Awesome! Munawar Faruqui will be flying to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team in Cape Town as his passport issue gets resolved

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui who very recently celebrated his win in Lock Upp is going to be seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is bringing its season 12. Munawar received a lot of praise and acclaim for his stint in Lock Upp.

Apparently the stand-up comedian was having some issues with his passport and had to go through many sleepless nights for whether he’ll make it to Cape Town and if he’ll be able to participate in the show.

Also Raed: OMG! This is what Munawar Faruqui had to say about working with Karan Kundrra

The entire cast and crew have reached the shooting destination and Munawar was held back due to his passport issue. However, his manager confirmed to a news portal that “Munawar will be travelling this week. He is going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.” About the passport issue he said that it had been resolved.

Hopefully Munawar will soon reach the destination and begin the shoot. His fans will be very excited to see him in a dare-devil avatar after Lock Upp. The show Lock Upp also featured celebs like Payal Rohatgi, Prince Narula, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, among others and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. 

Also Read: Interesting! This is what happened when Munawar Faruqui, Nazila, and Anjali Arora met

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

MUNAWAR FARUQUI LOCK UPP Kangana Ranaut Stand-up comedy Stand-up comedian Prince Narula Bigg Boss Colors Endemol Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 23:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away
MUMBAI: The nation was just mourning the talented artist Sidhu Moose wala, who was shot dead in Punjab and now, it...
Awesome! Munawar Faruqui will be flying to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team in Cape Town as his passport issue gets resolved
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui who very recently celebrated his win in Lock Upp is going to be seen in another reality show...
Interesting! Check out these warrior celebrity moms who had to battle Postpartum Depression
MUMBAI: Motherhood is considered one of the most important aspects of a woman’s life and these celebrity moms have...
Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the showbiz.Also read: ...
Eye Pleaser! Jannat Zubair steals the limelight in these fabulous pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
OOH LA LA! Sonarika Bhadoria looks gorgeous in these high-slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away
Sad Demise! Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), the prominent singer passes away
Latest Video