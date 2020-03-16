Interesting! This is what happened when Munawar Faruqui, Nazila, and Anjali Arora met

MUMBAI : The Dhaakad screening turned out to be quite a star-studded affair. A large number of actors were present on the occasion to cheer for Kangana Ranaut. Her Lock Upp ‘kaidis’ also attended the event and were seen having a heart-warming reunion.

Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila largely ignored Anjali Arora at Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' screening. A source who attended the screening says that Munawar and Anjali exchanged a very dry 'Hi' and it was very apparent that just when they saw that they were going to be photographed, not just the two but even Nazila quickly smiled to deliver a happy picture of the trio. The smiles were wide but fake.

Post that near-snub, Munawar kept himself in Nazila's company and Anjali drew away from the lovebirds, without talking anything to them. But it was stark that Anjali felt very hurt that Munawar was almost seeing through her.

Almost everyone out there was surprised to see the cold vibes between Anjali and Munawar. The fact is that till date, Anjali hasn't really recovered from the affection she had developed for Munawar. Munawar reciprocated the same, but Anjali did not realize he was taking her for a ride simply for garnering attention.

Other Lock Upp contestants like Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Kaaranvir Bohra, Zeeshan Khan, Ali Merchant, and Vinit Kakar were also part of the event.

