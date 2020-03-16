Exclusive! Shivani Thorat to soon join the cast of ‘Maddam Sir’

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television and one of your favourite TV shows.

Maddam Sir recently reached the milestone of 500 episodes. Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Priyanshu Singh, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor, Ajay Jadhav, Sonali Naik and Ashwani Rathore, among others.

Now, we bring to you a new update from the show, that Shivani Thorat will soon be joining the cast of the show and we are very excited with this new entry. Details about her character are not known yet.

The show is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner of Jay Production.

In the upcoming track, Iqbal and Badnam stand in a superman pose on the verge of the roof-grill of the police station. Everyone gets confused. When asked, they reveal that they are wearing underwear whose ad claims that if a person wears that specific underwear, he starts flying. To put that to test, Iqbal and Badnam jump. Haseena instructs immediate apprehension of the ad-maker.

Whose fault is this? The ad agency for making such an ad or the users to have misinterpreted it?

