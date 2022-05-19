Exclusive! Sohit Vijay Soni joins the cast of Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television and one of your favourite TV shows. 

The viewers have seen that various shows witness some interesting tracks from time to time and makers introduce new entries to spice up the drama. 

Maddam Sir recently reached the milestone of 500 episodes. Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Priyanshu Singh, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor, Ajay Jadhav, Sonali Naik and Ashwani Rathore, among others.

Tenali Rama fame Sohit Vijay Soni will soon be seen joining the cast of Maddam Sir and we are excited about it.  

He has also played more than 60 characters on the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. He will be playing the character of 'Joe' who runs a marriage bureau. 

The show is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner Jay Production.

The show has seen some great actors making special appearances for a few episodes which increases the entertainment quotient. 

In the upcoming track, Pushpa pushes Karishma for a grandchild but Karishma has a better idea. She suggests Pushpa should get married again and Pushpa agrees after some deliberation. On a call with Haseena, Karishma repents as this is all a part of a big plan against terrorists.

Will Karishma play with her Mother-in-law's emotions in the name of national safety? 

