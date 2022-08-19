Shocking! After the alleged leaked MMS video, this post of Anjali Arora goes viral

Anjali Arora rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp. She is in news for her alleged leaked MMS video on social media that has gone viral.

 

Anjali Arora

MUMBAI : Tik Tok star Anjali Arora rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp. She is in news for her alleged leaked MMS video on social media that has gone viral.

There are several netizens who are claiming that the video features Anjali. However, there's nothing that proves the claim to be true. Some Internet users are also saying that the video doesn't have Anjali Arora but someone else who looks like her.

Currently, her mirror selfie video is grabbing a lot of attention and drawing a lot of flak online. There are netizens who are shaming her expression in the video and calling it vulgar. While some take a dig at her claiming that she had the same expression in the MMS video.

Take a look below.

Anjali is known for her popularity on social media. It was her music video 'Kacha Badam' that catapulted her to fame. She has a huge fan following on social media as well.

Even though she had taken a liking to Munawar Fauruqui, her co-contestant in Lock Upp, Anjali is currently dating digital creator Akash Sansanwal. She was quoted saying, "Akash is very special to me, and we have a strong bond. He definitely has a special place in my heart, but we aren’t engaged."

What is your take on her latest social media post? Tell us in the comment section.

For more updates on your favourite stars from showbiz, keep reading this space.

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

 

Anjali Arora LOCK UPP Viral Video Netizens TellyChakkar Television Leaked MMS Tik Tok Kacha Badam Munawar Fauruqui Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor
