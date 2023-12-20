Ankit Bhatia makes his comeback with a bang after 4 months in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

Ankit

MUMBAI: For the past two years, Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has captivated the audience with its engaging plot, and interesting twists and turns in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). The show has gained a loyal following, and fans of #RishMi are only increasing by the day. Recently, viewers witnessed how Laksmi was taken to the mental asylum and Rishi, Ayush (Aman Gandi), Shalu (Munira Kudrati), and Bani (Manasi Bhanushali) go to save her, but Lakshmi runs away from there and gets back home. As soon as Malishka (Maera Misshra) gets to know about Rishi going to save Lakshmi, she rushes to the hospital and tries to kill Lakshmi but somehow Rishi manages to rescue her in time. 

That's not it! While Malishka is after Lakshmi's life, Balwinder, played by Ankit Bhatia, is back in #RishMi's life to create more problems for them. Once again, he will be seen teaming up with Malishka to take revenge from Rishi and Lakshmi. After taking a break for a couple of months, Ankit is back with a bang in the show, this time with more enmity and malevolence in his character. 

Ankit said, "I'm thrilled to return to the screen, reprising one of my all-time favourite roles. It feels like coming home to family and friends. Bhagya Lakshmi holds a special place in my heart, and portraying this character is always a joy. After a four-month absence, returning to the set was heartwarming. I'm fortunate to be part of a fantastic cast and surrounded by welcoming individuals. Brace yourselves, as my character's comeback will stir up chaos in Lakshmi's life, promising an entertaining and suspenseful storyline for the viewers."

While Ankit is all set to bring in loads of drama in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Rishi and Lakshmi face the problems in their lives together and reunite. 

To find out what happens next, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV

