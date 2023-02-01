Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig’s first look from Dreamiyata Production’s next for Colors, ‘Junooniyat’ is out! Check out the video!

Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors. Rumours were doing the rounds that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead.
MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show which will be launched soon.

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta says, "I've worked very hard to become who I am today"

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors. Rumours were doing the rounds that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, and Gautam Vig was also in talks to play the second lead.

Now, it has been confirmed that the show will be titled Junooniyat, and it will star Gautam and Ankit. Sources suggest that Neha Rana has been roped in to play the female lead, and all of this was confirmed with the help of diligent viewers and followers of the actors of the show.

Dreamiyata productions held a New Year’s eve party in which the above-mentioned cast was present. On the cake, they mentioned 4 names- Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, Saunke Saunke, and Junooniyat.

Fans also got a sneak peek into the first look of Ankit and Gautam’s character. While Ankit was spotted with a clean-shaven look with an earring, Gautam was spotted in a more comfortable, chic outfit.

You can see the two having fun and dancing and mingling around. While the promo for the show is not out yet, fans are very excited to see the two former Bigg Boss 16 contestants together.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Ankit Gupta’s next for Dreamiyata Productions co-starring Gautam Vig is titled ‘Junooniyat’?

