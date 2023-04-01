Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig starrer Juooniyat’s first look at the promo shoot will blow your mind! Check it out!

MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.

Ankit Gupta, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan , has become a household name. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get a bitter-sweet happy ending.

Ankit then went on to be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular. After his eviction, fans were upset, until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show. Since then, the buzz around the show has been insane.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors, and while rumours were doing the rounds that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, Gautam Vig was also in talks to play the second lead.

Ankit’s reunion with fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants has surely excited the fans, who are waiting to see an official announcement and a promo of the two in these roles. While we might have to wait for a little longer for the official promo, we can take you behind the scenes of the show’s shoot. In a video posted by Dreamiyata Productions’ Instagram handles, you can see the set-up of a concert. The video has tagged Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Vig in it, and fans are very excited to see Ankit in the role of a pop star. Check it out:

It was confirmed that the show is titled Junooniyat and it will star Gautam and Ankit's Sources suggest that Neha Rana has been roped in to play the female lead, and all of this was confirmed with the help of diligent viewers and followers of the actors of the show.

Fans are really excited to watch Ankit in this brand-new avatar and they have bombarded Twitter with new hashtags every day.

