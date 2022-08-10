Ankit Gupta ‘Major Missing’ Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary sent #PriYankit’s twitter fandom in a frenzy; check out the tweets here

The show is set to bring a new take on a musical drama and how music impacts the life of these three individuals.
Ankit Gupta ‘Major Missing’ Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary sned #PriYankit’s twitter fandom in a frenzy! Check out the tweets here!

MUMBAI :Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular. After his eviction, fans were upset, until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show, Since then, the buzz around the show has been insane.

The show Udaariyaan is and will remain Iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remebered for Fateh and Tejo’s chemistry. Fans call them Fatejo with love, but that onscreen magic is resembling in real life as well. The chemistry of Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit. 

Fans adore the duo and moreover, they are curious to know any and everything about the two. While Ankit was evicted out of the show, Priyanka remains a top contender to win the trophy. 

Ankit, since his eviction has continued to support and cheer Priyanka on. It was his latest story that just mentioned that he was ‘Major Missing’, and that warmed the hearts of the PriyAnkit fan tribe. They have taken to twitter to celebrate the two with nostalgia and more. Check out the best reactions right here:

Well, one thing is for sure this PriyAnkit fandom is only rising and rising.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 18:39

