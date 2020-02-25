Ankit Mohan just cannot stop crooning the Mann Fakira title track

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Mohan who’s just finished essaying the titular character in Zee Tv’s 'Haiwaan' just cannot stop crooning the title track of his upcoming Marathi film 'Mann Fakira'. The song which was released a few days ago is a soothing number with the vocals of Siddharth Mahadevan (son of Shankar Mahadevan) and Yashita Sharma’s and has lyrics penned by Vaibhav Joshi. The video of the song traces the love life of two parallel love stories. One taking place between the characters of Sayali Sanjeev and Ankit Mohan and the other between Anjali Patil and Suvrat Joshi.

“The title track is such a song which grows upon you, the more you listen to it. I have been listening to it for a week – in my car, my phone, my shower and everywhere. I really love the way Siddharth has sung it, his vocals have lent magic to the song” said Ankit Mohan. 'Mann Fakira' is Ankit’s third Marathi film after 'Farzand' where he portrayed the titular character and 'Fatteshikast'. He soon will begin shooting for his fourth film 'JungJauhar'.

'Mann Fakira' which releases on 6th March 2020 is a four-dimensional love story interwoven between the young and liberal. Commenting on the film Ankit said, “The film has a very realistic story around love and heartbreaks and will keep the viewers glued to their seats in excitement. The songs are icing on the cake. Launching the songs this month made it all the more special as February is the month of love.” With powerful performances, Ankit has breathed life in the characters he has presented on screen and has carved a special place for himself in the industry.