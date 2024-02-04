Ankita Lokande announces the launch date of her next project with husband Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and their stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 was loved by the fans and now the couple will be seen in a music video.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 19:44
Ankita Lokande

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had made headlines these days for their participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”

Their game was loved by the audience and both had reached the finale of the show, where Vicky was eliminated just a few days before the finale whereas Ankita was one of the finalists of the show and she emerged as the third runner up of the show.

The one thing that had grabbed the audience's attention was the constant fights that the two used to have and the things that the actress's mother – in – law has said but then post the show things were sorted between them.

Now the two are coming in on a project together and the fans are excited to see them  on screen.

Ankita and Vicky will be seen in a music video together and today the actress shared the launched date of the music video.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have a massive fight over Mannara Chopra, the actress says, “I don’t feel the love between us anymore, I think it’s all over”

The duo's music video will be out on 5th April 2024.

This is their first project together post Bigg Boss Season 17.

Well, this will be the second project that the two will be doing together post Bigg Boss and the fans are super excited to see them together.

Recently, the two were spotted playing Holi where few of the Bigg Boss contestants had joined them.

Ankita also met Salman Khan at the event and shared a post thanking him for being one of the best mentors to her.

There is no doubt that Ankita and Vicky are the most loved actors of television and they have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande gives a glimpse of Vicky Jain's family, check out pictures


 

Orry Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain KhaanZaadi TV news bigg boss 17 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie No Entry 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The movie which is the sequel...
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan strikes stunning pose in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans over the time with her beautiful...
Swades vs Brahmastra: Fan Fiction! Shah Rukh Khan spin-off demanded by netizens for Mohan Bhargav character
MUMBAI: Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starred a lot of big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia...
Maidaan: Fan Fiction! Netizens predict how Ajay Devgn starrer will be different from other sport biographical dramas
MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan attracted the attention of the fans when the movie was in the making itself. It was the subject...
Netizens react to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose', says, "A dose of pure cinematic brilliance is on the way"!
MUMBAI : The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 set the perfect tone for the arrival of bold, gripping, and shocking...
JNU: Jahangir National University starring Urvashi Rautela and Ravi Kishan starrer postponed
MUMBAI: Movie JNU: Jahangir National University has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the first poster was...
Recent Stories
Dhamaal
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Main Hoon Saath Tere
“Have always loved kids, so I’m excited to play a mother on TV”, says Ulka Gupta about her role in Main Hoon Saath Tere
Shubhi Sharma
Dhruv Tara: Shubhi Sharma, transgender actress to enter the SonySAB show – EXCLUSIVE
Shubhangi Atre
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE
Ansh
Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE
DANCE
Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show
Mohena Kumari
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family