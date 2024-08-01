Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have a massive fight over Mannara Chopra the actress says “ I don’t feel the love anymore between us I think it’s all over”

Ankita and Vicky are one of the most loved couples of television and they are gaining a lot of headlines for their stint in the Bigg Boss house. Now one once again the two have a huge fight and things go out of mind.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost reaching the finale of the show and the contestants are doing their best to reach the finale.

Ankita and Vicky since day one have been giving a lot of content to the show and they have made a place in the audience’s heart.

We have often seen them fighting since day one and having differences and things are going haywire in their relationship.

The two are having a lot of issues and time and again we saw them talking about ending the wedding.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

The actress also a couple of times has said that she had the thought of ending the marriage and that she will think about it.

Now, once again, the two have had an argument in the house and this time once again, Ankita gave it back to Vicky.

In the upcoming episode, Ankita and Vicky have a huge argument regarding Mannara Chopra.

She will taunt Vicky about Mannara and will tell him that he is getting agitated because she spoke about Mannara and he didn’t like it.

He tells that because of these habits only he has lost many friends and she pushes them away.

She tells him that if she had thought properly and taken the right decision this wouldn’t have happened and he tells her that in her  life she hasn’t ever taken the right decision.

Ankita tells Vicky that now she doesn’t feel that there is love between them anymore and feels like this marriage is over.

Vicky in return tells her that he has married her and not her servant and this hurts Ankita.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Vicky and Ankita sort their issues and now with the family week on what would Vicky’s mom tell Ankita on the ongoing matter.

What do you think will happen during the family week?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

